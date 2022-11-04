Sentencing for Todd and Julie Chrisley Has Been Postponed — Now What?
We first became acquainted with the Chrisleys when their show, Chrisley Knows Best, premiered on USA in March 2014. Keeping Up With the Kardashians had already been on E! for seven years and showed no signs of slowing down. Other networks were looking to cash in on this bizarre obsession American viewers seemed to have with inexplicably wealthy families.
The root of the Chrisley riches ended up being more nefarious than mysterious as noted by the fact that Todd and Julie Chrisley were recently found guilty of "conspiracy to defraud banks of more than $30 million in loans." Their sentencing date was recently postponed, which begs the question: Where are Todd and Julie Chrisley now?
Where are Todd and Julie Chrisley now?
According to ET Online, Todd and Julie Chrisley were placed under house arrest after their June 2022 conviction. Per the conditions of the couple's bond, "Todd and Julie will be restricted to their residence at all times except for employment, education, religious service, health treatment, attorney visits, court appearances, court-ordered obligations, or other activities as pre-approved by the Court or probation officer."
So, where is this house?
Days after their guilty verdict, The Daily Mail reported on Todd and Julie's daughter Savannah Chrisley visiting the couple at their Brentwood, Tenn. mansion. The Chrisley's purchased the house in 2019 and unsuccessfully tried to sell it two months after the purchase. It remained on the market for a year but was taken off in 2020.
As of the time of this writing, Todd and Julie Chrisley are still spending their house arrest at this sprawling mansion while awaiting sentencing, which was recently postponed.
What is the new sentencing date for Todd and Julie Chrisley?
Originally. Todd and Julie Chrisley were set to be sentenced on Oct. 6 but, per The Atlanta-Journal Constitution, the date was moved to Nov. 21. The outlet reported that the couple "filed a joint motion for a new trial in August arguing the court had knowingly used perjured testimony from an IRS revenue officer, failed to disclose materially exculpatory evidence and improperly denied their belated motion to suppress evidence as untimely."
In a classic game of legal ping pong, the prosecution filed a motion requesting the court "deny the Chrisleys’ motion for a new trial." Todd and Julie Chrisley face up to 30 years in prison.
In the meantime, people are still fascinated with the Chrisleys in very bizarre ways. There are even strange conspiracies that crop up every now and again.
Some people thought Todd Chrisley died in a car accident.
On Sept. 20, 2022, YouTube user Backwoods Barbi posted a video to her channel debunking a rumor that Todd Chrisley died in a car accident. According to her, two different YouTube channels reported this as fact. Backwoods Barbi goes on to say that both YouTube channels shared incredibly detailed information about this alleged car accident. They described where it happened, how severe his injuries were, and even claimed TMZ had reported this. They did not.
"They [the two YouTube channels] claimed to have police reports and they claimed to read from the reports," said Backwoods Barbi.
Unfortunately, some folks took this very seriously and believed that Todd Chrisley actually died. Not only is Todd Chrisley very much still alive but he's now on Cameo probably looking to pay off his massive legal bills.