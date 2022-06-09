Todd and Julie Chrisley Are on House Arrest Until Their Sentencing Hearing

Almost a decade ago, USA Networks introduced America to Todd Chrisley. Today, he and his family are still making headlines.

The reality TV star and his wife Julie Chrisley found themselves in trouble with the law after they were accused of stealing millions of dollars by way of tax evasion, fraud, and conspiracy to commit bank and wire fraud. The couple was subsequently sued by the state of Georgia.

Now, they’re facing up to 30 years in prison. So, when is Todd and Julie’s sentencing? Here’s an update on where the Chrisley Knows Best stars stand following their federal trial.