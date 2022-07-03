Todd Chrisley and His Wife, Julie Chrisley, Are Under House Arrest in Tennessee

On Tuesday, June 7, 2022, Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley were found guilty on tax evasion-related charges by a federal jury in Atlanta, Ga. They tried to obtain more than $30 million from community banks in fraudulent loans.

Julie Chrisley was found guilty of wire fraud and obstruction of justice as well. The sentencing is scheduled to take place on Oct. 6, 2022. Chrisley and his wife are currently under house arrest. Where do they live?