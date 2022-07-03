Todd Chrisley and His Wife, Julie Chrisley, Are Under House Arrest in Tennessee
On Tuesday, June 7, 2022, Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley were found guilty on tax evasion-related charges by a federal jury in Atlanta, Ga. They tried to obtain more than $30 million from community banks in fraudulent loans.
Julie Chrisley was found guilty of wire fraud and obstruction of justice as well. The sentencing is scheduled to take place on Oct. 6, 2022. Chrisley and his wife are currently under house arrest. Where do they live?
Todd Chrisley and his wife, Julie Chrisley, entered house arrest in June 2022. Where do they live?
Chrisley's endeavors as a real estate mogul and interior designer long predate his career as a media personality and the star of long-standing TV shows like Chrisley Knows Best and Growing Up Chrisley.
Todd first started to make money by flipping houses. He and his first wife, Teresa Terry, would move into a house, fix it up, sell it, and move onto the next one. "He liked real estate, that’s where he made all his money and that's what he did from the beginning," Teresa told Daily Mail. "He'd find houses, some of the ones he found dogs live in better places. He'd fix them up and make them amazing, and then it was onto the next house."
Chrisley and his wife listed their mansion in Brentwood, Tenn., several times.
Chrisley and his second wife live in a 6-bedroom, 10-bathroom, 13,279-square-foot mansion in Brentwood, Tenn. The European-style villa boasts a basketball court, swimming pool and circular spa, among other perks. A professional chef's kitchen and hand-painted wallpapers adorning the high-ceilinged living room are just some of the extras Chrisley and his wife have had the chance to enjoy since they first bought the home for $3.4 million in 2019.
Chrisley and his wife listed the luxury home Brentwood, Tenn. in August 2019, the month they were indicted on fraud-related charges.
Chrisley and his wife were indicted on multiple counts of conspiracy, bank fraud, wire fraud, and tax evasion by a federal grand jury in Atlanta, Ga., in August 2019. Their accountant, Peter Tarantino, was indicted on tax-related offenses as well. The same month, Chrisley and his wife listed the lavish home for $4.75 million. They re-listed the property several times, changing the asking price to $4.699 million later.
In the end, the Chrisleys stayed in the same house. It's perhaps not too surprising that property investors weren't lining up on their doorstep in light of the fast-evolving scandal concerning the dubious state of their finances and other issues such as their relationship with Lindsie, Chrisley's daughter from his previous marriage with Teresa Terry.
The Chrisleys previously owned a 5,300 square-foot home in the affluent Nashville suburb, Belle Meade. They paid $1.6 million for the ravishingly beautiful property.
"Y'all I just realized that the Season 4 @toddchrisley Belle Meade home is in my hood. I passed that home every day and thought the Nashville TV show filmed there. I remember seeing a little Black girl in a lavender bonnet on the front porch. #SmallWorld" tweeted @nflgossipgirl.
Catch new episodes of Chrisley Knows Best every Thursday at 9 p.m. EST on USA Network.