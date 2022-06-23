Todd Chrisley Recently Revealed Nanny Faye Has Cancer — Here's What We Know

In the June 16 episode of Todd and Julie's podcast Chrisley Confessions, Todd spoke candidly about Nanny Faye's cancer diagnosis. "My mother was diagnosed with bladder cancer and so she is in treatment, and we have been dealing with that treatment weekly," he shared.

Faye has been dealing with this since late fall of 2021 and asked that it be kept private. However, her diagnosis came out during the trial despite the family's best efforts to keep it under wraps.