'Growing Up Chrisley' Star Chase Chrisley Is Once Again Off the Market

'Growing Up Chrisley' Star Chase Chrisley Is Once Again Off the MarketBy Gabrielle Bernardini
Updated
It appears Chase Chrisley is once again off the market.
The Chrisley Knows Best star was single for a bit after breaking up with Lindsey Merrick in 2019, but now he's dating someone else.
Chase Chrisley's current girlfriend is Emmy Medders.
Chase and Emmy became Instagram official in June 2020 and are still dating today. On Nov. 1, Chase posted a sweet birthday tribute to his girlfriend.
"Happy birthday to one of the most beautiful human beings inside and out that I’ve ever had the pleasure of knowing," he captioned a photo of them. "I love you more than life itself and every day I thank God for placing you in my life! You continue to make me want to be a better man and a better partner! Today is yours beautiful!! I love you!"
“I think she’s the first girl I’ve ever been with that really makes me want to be a better version of myself, and I want to be as good as I can be so I can do that for her," Chase told Life & Style in July 2020. "And that’s a huge change for me and not to mention my entire family adores her so everything is kind of moving along smoothly."
Chase previously dated Lindsey Merrick.
Fans of the reality star were first introduced to Lindsey via patriarch Todd Chrisley’s Instagram.
"This just makes me smile, I’m so thrilled to formally introduce to the world one of the sweetest souls around," Todd captioned a photo of his son and Lindsey back in December. "We are so blessed to have this young lady [in Chase's] life, we love you sweet girl."
We were definitely shocked that Lindsey received Todd’s seal of approval, as Chase’s former girlfriend was not as lucky. During an episode of the USA Network show — that aired in May 2018 — viewers listened in as Todd tried to comfort his son during his breakup with longtime girlfriend Brooke Noury.
However, during a one-on-one interview, the reality star dad revealed: “If I don't like ya, I don't like ya. But my child, Chase, is brokenhearted over the fact that he's single from someone that none of us like. I'm not going to lie to you, that gives me great comfort."
Chase Chrisley’s dad addressed those gay rumors ...
Viewers have constantly trolled Todd over his sexuality, claiming he was in the closet. However, after years of gay rumors surrounding the reality star, he is not fazed by other people’s opinions.
"In order for it to disappoint me, it would mean that I don’t agree with someone being gay," the 51-year-old said in an interview with The Domenick Nati Show in 2017. "I don’t believe that’s a choice that you make. I believe that you are the way that God has made you.”
He added: "I’m flattered that people think I can get laid on both ends. So, that doesn’t bother me. And my wife certainly is flattered that as many men want her husband as there are women. With that being said, I’m never going to have a drought. You on the other hand might. But Todd will never have a drought."
For now, Todd continues to shoot down rumors of his sexuality, and send his kids off to La La Land.
In the spinoff series, Growing Up Chrisley, Chase and his big sister Savannah head off to Los Angeles to pursue their dreams. The series follows the siblings as they navigate the treacherous waters of Hollywood with their dad still watching their every move.
Catch new episodes of Growing Up Chrisley on Thursdays at 10 p.m. EST on USA Network.