'Growing Up Chrisley' Star Chase Chrisley Is Once Again Off the Market

Chase and Emmy became Instagram official in June 2020 and are still dating today. On Nov. 1, Chase posted a sweet birthday tribute to his girlfriend.

"Happy birthday to one of the most beautiful human beings inside and out that I’ve ever had the pleasure of knowing," he captioned a photo of them. "I love you more than life itself and every day I thank God for placing you in my life! You continue to make me want to be a better man and a better partner! Today is yours beautiful!! I love you!"