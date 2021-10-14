Who Is Jay on 'Chrisley Knows Best'? You Might Know Him From Rascal Flatts

Having multiple talents comes easily for someone like Jay DeMarcus , who's known as a vocalist, pianist, bassist, songwriter, and record producer. Jay is popular in the world of country music because he’s part of the mega-popular group Rascal Flatts .

Rascal Flatts has been around since 1999, with one of their biggest songs to date — "Life Is a Highway" — being included in Disney’s Cars movie. Their other songs “Bless the Broken Road" and “What Hurts the Most" are also noteworthy.

Some fans also want to know more about Jay's appearances on the hit reality series Chrisley Knows Best. Here's how the musician is connected to the USA Network show.