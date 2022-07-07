How Old Is the Cast of 'Chrisley Knows Best'? Here's a Breakdown of Their Ages
Although there are plenty of legal issues surrounding famous couple Todd and Julie Chrisley, the reality TV show is still on air. Todd and Julie were convicted of tax evasion and bank fraud after a three-week-long trial that took place in May 2022. The jury found them guilty of defrauding more than $30 million worth of loans with potential plans to continue defrauding more institutions in the future.
The show must go on though, and reality TV lovers are still as obsessed with Chrisley Knows Best as before. How old is everyone from the show?
Todd Chrisley is 53 years old.
The patriarch of the Chrisley family is none other than Todd Chrisley. Prior to his legal troubles, he was known as a successful entrepreneur and self-made millionaire. A lot of his professional achievements revolve around producing content for USA Network and Netflix. This year, Todd is 53 years old.
Julie Chrisley is 49 years old.
Julie Chrisley has been married to Todd for the past 25 years. She’s been through a lot, including a battle against breast cancer that she ultimately overcame. One of the things she’s known best for is her talent as a chef, cooking delicious meals in the kitchen. As of now, she’s 49 years old.
Savannah Chrisley is 24 years old.
At 24 years old, Savannah Chrisley is considered one of the most talked-about cast members from Chrisley Knows Best. She is the former Miss Teen USA winner of Tennessee and she's already making waves as an entrepreneur in the beauty industry.
Chase Chrisley is 26 years old.
Chase Chrisley is a 26-year-old who is on the path to becoming successful in his own right, apart from his famous family name. Some of his entrepreneurial paths include fashion collaborations and scented candle lines.
Grayson Chrisley is 16 years old.
As of 2022, Grayson Chrisley is 16 years old. The reality TV teen is recognized for being intelligent, competitive, and charmed by sports. In every episode of Chrisley Knows Best, he’s proven himself to be comfortable speaking his mind and marching to the beat of his own drum.
Nanny Faye Chrisley is 78 years old.
Nanny Faye Chrisley is currently 78 years old. Although she’s the oldest cast member from Chrisley Knows Best, she knows how to be just as playful and rebellious as the youngsters she spends her time with. Some of her greatest interests include gambling, motorcycles, and hitting the dance floor. Nanny Faye is never shy when it comes to having a good time and enjoying herself.
Chloe Chrisley is 9 years old.
The youngest cast member of Chrisley knows best is none other than Chloe Chrisley at 9 years old. She is a beloved child who brightens up the lives of all of the adults she spends her time with. Anyone who’s seen episodes of Chrisley Knows Best already knows that Chloe is the type of child who knows how to adorably get her way.
Catch new episodes of Chrisley Knows Best every Thursday at 9 p.m. EST on USA Network.