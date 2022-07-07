How Old Is the Cast of 'Chrisley Knows Best'? Here's a Breakdown of Their Ages

The youngest cast member of Chrisley knows best is none other than Chloe Chrisley at 9 years old. She is a beloved child who brightens up the lives of all of the adults she spends her time with. Anyone who’s seen episodes of Chrisley Knows Best already knows that Chloe is the type of child who knows how to adorably get her way.

Catch new episodes of Chrisley Knows Best every Thursday at 9 p.m. EST on USA Network.