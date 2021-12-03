Grayson Chrisley Is All Grown up and Just Launched His First Business

America was first introduced to real estate tycoon Todd Chrisley, his wife Julie, five children, and granddaughter Chloe in 2014. But a lot has changed since the family made their television debut.

Today, the Chrisley kids that we grew to know are all grown up. Both Kyle and Lindsie are now estranged from the Chrisley clan, but their siblings remain close-knit. While Todd and Julie have quite some time before Chloe leaves the nest, their youngest son, Grayson, is preparing to fly the coop.