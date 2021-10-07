Grayson Chrisley Is the Youngest Member of His Family but His Net Worth's Not So Little

The Chrisley family has been fun to follow ever since their USA Network reality TV show Chrisley Knows Best premiered in March 2014. The show has been nominated for a Critics' Choice Television Award and the People’s Choice Award in recent years.

Watching the show allows you to keep up with members of the family including Todd Chrisley, Savannah Chrisley, and Nanny Faye Chrisley. And of course, we definitely can’t forget about Grayson Chrisley. Born in 2006, he is the youngest of the household.

So, where does Grayson's net worth stand today? Here's what we know.