People Are Fired up Over the Price of Chase Chrisley's Candle Collection

Chase Chrisley, star of Chrisley Knows Best and son of well-known real estate mogul Todd Chrisley, is facing backlash after launching his new candle line, the Chase Chrisley Collection. It's not the candles that are the problem — it's the price tag. Each 7.5 oz candle costs $35 a pop. It's a very David Rose move (from Schitt's Creek) in that Chase launched a fancy product with a big price tag perhaps without knowing his audience. But the responses have been intense nonetheless.

In Chase's candle announcement post on November 19, he wrote, "Hey you guys, as you all know my love for candles runs DEEP! I’m so happy to announce that my collection of candles is finally finished!!! You guys will be able to pre order and have your very own @chasechrisleycollection candle tonight at midnight!!" He added, "I’m extremely proud of the work we have done to provide you guys with an amazing candle!! Thank you to my amazing family for always supporting me in everything I do! I don’t know where I would be without you guys! Let’s get Lit."

What are the candles by Chase Chrisley?

Chase Chrisley's candles, the Chase Chrisley Collection, are sold online through his website dedicated to candles. There are three scented candles to choose from, like "Allure Candle," "Mystique Candle," and "Nightfall Candle." Despite the negative response to these $35-dollar candles, every single one of them seems to be sold out. "WE ARE COMPLETELY SOLD OUT!! Huge thank you to everyone that supported!! I hope you guys enjoy this product as much as i do!! Stay tuned for a new drop soon!" he wrote on a recent Instagram post. It's unclear whether there will be more in time for Christmas.

Article continues below advertisement

We don't know whether the candles are worth $35 because there don't seem to be any reviews online yet (it's possible they've yet to ship their first batch to customers). We will note that each candle comes with a delightful description of each scent. The Allure Candle is description is perfection: "Imagine journeying into a southern Appalachian forest populated with Spruce trees weighed down by snowfall, the air crisp and refreshing. Warm sandalwood and Cedar, all around, populate your senses until you emerge into your own secret rose garden. A slight hint of lemon accompanies your natural voyage."

Article continues below advertisement

A lot of people are actually really excited about the candles and are demanding when more will be in stock. "I got all 4!" one Instagram user wrote in the comments. Another said, "Just ordered Nightfall for my teenage son who loves your show!"

Source: Instagram

Article continues below advertisement

He's also got one proud dad, who posted to his Instagram, "And just like that God has done it again , so proud of @chasechrisley and how successful this first line has done . Hurry because the last two have limited quantities and will be sold out within the next 24 hours

Source: Instagram