"Money Talks, but Wealth Is Silent" — This Woman Reveals Several Things That Wealthy People Do

In a viral video, a woman reveals things she's noticed that wealthy people always do. Read on to find out what she's talking about! By Allison DeGrushe Aug. 23 2023, Published 11:30 a.m. ET

In today's day and age, it's not uncommon to see people idolizing wealthy individuals. Take it from TikTok user Bella Dane (@spicybells), who spends her days working at a fancy country club full of rich folks.

Now, though she doesn't have the time to worship them, she ogles once in a while and observes their behavior. As a result, Bella has noticed a few things that wealthy people always do that supposedly make them stand out from the average person. Read on to find out more, and stick around to hear what the internet has to say.

This woman revealed things that wealthy people always do.

On Aug. 16, 2023, Bella posted a video with a text overlay that reads: "Things I've noticed wealthy people do." Bella explained that since she started working at a "very nice, expensive" country club, she's learned a lot about rich people and the "obvious" differences between old money and new money.

For starters, wealthy people always introduce themselves with their first and last names. According to Bella, the rich say their name with "a lot of pride and a nice, firm handshake." She added, "When you give the first impression that I'm important and my name is important, it kind of sets the tone for how people view you."

The second thing Bella noticed is that wealthy people speak "slowly, confidently, and calmly." She said this isn't true all the time, but noted that their speech is typically much slower than the average person's.

"They're not rushing to get through a conversation or need to say something," Bella continued. "Most of them seem to be really good listeners in a conversation. They're not thinking about what they're going to say next. They're genuinely just presently listening to what the other person is saying."

Bella also discovered that the wealthy don't wear clothes or accessories with brand logos. "Money talks, but wealth is silent," Bella stated. "When I see a woman walk in [wearing] really high quality, really well-made clothing, very stylish pieces, and there's no logo or brand on anything, I know she's richer than everyone else."

A few other things she noticed is that wealthy people have really refined palettes — some still order snacks like chips and queso, but they are quite knowledgeable about high-end food and alcohol. And last but not least, Bella said that rich people are never on their phones when they walk into a room.

"I used to think this was just, like, a coincidence, but after a while of working there, I was like, they're definitely making sure that they're prepared and put together before they enter the room," Bella said. "They look around the room, scan the room, they smile. And they're always extremely interactive with the bartenders and the staff." In the end, Bella claimed that the "really, really" wealthy people are "always nice."

The viral video, which has amassed 7.7 million views, racked in thousands of comments from fellow TikTokers wanting to prove Bella wrong: "You say first and last name at a country club to let people know which family (aka membership) you're in — that's all," one person wrote.

"You say your first and last name at a country club for identification," another TikTok user said, adding that rich people "speak slowly because they've never had to rush in their lives." OK, tea!