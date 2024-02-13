Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Joe Biden Has Joined TikTok in an Effort to Reach Out to Younger Voters Joe Biden signed an executive order banning TikTok from all government devices, but now he has an account. Who's running Biden's account? By Joseph Allen Feb. 13 2024, Published 9:44 a.m. ET Source: TikTok/@bidenhq

While TikTok is primarily seen as a platform for young people, it now has one more member from a different generation. President Joe Biden made his debut on the platform on Feb. 11, 2024, and it seems like the platform may be an essential part of his 2024 campaign strategy.

Following the news that Biden has joined TikTok, many wanted to better understand why he decided to join and what it may mean about the future of his campaign. Here's everything we know about Biden's decision to launch himself into the world of TikTok.

Why is Joe Biden on TikTok now?

Biden launched his TikTok with a video about the Super Bowl. In the video, he trolled a right-wing conspiracy about the Super Bowl and also discussed which team he picked in the game. “If I didn’t say I was for the Eagles, then I’d be sleeping alone,” Biden explained. “My wife’s a Philly girl.” The questioner, who is off-camera in the video, then asks Biden about the various conspiracies suggesting that the NFL season was rigged and that he and Taylor Swift are somehow involved.

“Deviously plotting to rig the season so the Chiefs would make the Super Bowl, or the Chiefs just being a good football team?” the questioner asks. “I’d get in trouble if I told you,” Biden replied, as a laser-eyed image of him appears on the screen. It seems like the campaign will be leaning into the image of Biden as "Dark Brandon," an alter-ego that has become a meme in some parts of the left.

Biden's TikTok account is run by his campaign team.

Biden had previously signed an executive order banning TikTok from all government devices, citing concerns that the app could represent security concerns because it's based in China. This may seem like a contradiction, then, which is why the White House has been careful to note that Biden and his staff haven't joined the app personally. Instead, the account will be run by members of his campaign staff.

Biden is working to appeal to younger voters during the 2024 election.

In part, because Biden is seen as old himself, the president has likely joined TikTok to appeal to a younger demographic. The platform has been credited with spreading pessimism among younger voters who see Biden as old and incompetent and feel that their socioeconomic status hasn't improved during his presidency.

Biden's likely opponent, Donald Trump, has been a master of social media for years. He has used social media since the earliest days of his campaign to frequently spread misinformation and take credit for things he may not have done. Now, Biden is trying to get in the game as well.