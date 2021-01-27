Jill and Joe Biden Have Been Together for Decades, but How Did They Meet?

One persistent rumor about the couple is that Jill was Joe's babysitter, and that's how the two of them originally met. Although Joe is nine years Jill's senior, the two of them actually met on a blind date set up by Joe's brother. When they first met, Jill was still in her last year of college at the University of Delaware. They saw a movie together on their first date and seemed to bond instantly.

Although the connection between them was immediate, both Joe and Jill tried to keep things informal between them for as long as possible. "She was just starting her own career," Biden wrote in Promises to Keep, his 2007 memoir. "I think it was easier for her in the beginning of our courtship when I wasn’t thinking about marriage. We both just liked having fun with somebody again, and she wanted to keep it that way."