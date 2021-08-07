Three Became Two as the ‘Say Yes to the Dress’ Throuple Split

Three Became Two as the ‘Say Yes to the Dress’ Throuple SplitBy Dan Clarendon
Aug. 7 2021, Published 3:30 p.m. ET
Need a Say Yes to the Dress throuple update? You must have seen the TLC show’s July 31 episode, in which Kassandra and her fiancée, Carly, shopped for bridal gowns as Kass’ husband, Paoulo, watched on.
That’s right: Kass was already married to Paoulo, but they were planning a wedding to Carly. “We obviously understand that this kind of dynamic is not for everyone, but we just hope that even if they don’t understand, that at least they can respect the relationship,” Carly said on the show.
Weeks before the episode aired, however, the throuple announced their split…
Kass, Carly, and Paoulo were gearing up to celebrate their love in front of friends and family.
During the throuple’s appearance on Say Yes to the Dress, viewers heard from the mothers of the brides, both of whom were on board with the upcoming wedding.
“It took me some time,” Fanny, Carly’s mother, said on the show. “It took me the longest out of all the parents, and I took it kind of rough for a good few years until then I saw it with my own eyes, and I realized this is true love. This is what love is.”
Eunice, Kass’ mother, concurred. “I think, as parents, in the beginning, it’s hard to wrap your mind around it,” she said. “That’s the avenue and the path that we’ve taken. We’re supporting our children regardless. It’s all about love.”
So as they looked for the perfect dresses with an $80,000 budget, Kass, Carly, and Paoulo were tracking toward their future wedding, even if they weren’t sure where they would have a ceremony. “Right now, we’re just going to celebrate our love in front of our friends and family,” Kass said on the show.
The throuple announced their breakup in May 2021.
In a May 15 video on their “Trifecta Love” YouTube channel, Kass, Carly, and Paoulo told fans that they had broken up after three years together in a poly relationship and after nine years of Kass and Paoulo being together.
“It’s not like we did anything to wrong each other or anything like that,” Carly said. “Just on an individual level, we needed and we need time and space to figure out what it is that we want, and there’s things that we have to heal within ourselves, and it’s more of an individual thing. It’s not because we’re a throuple. It’s not because we’re polyamorous.”
For her part, Kass said that the group was “on schedule” to get married before they decided to part ways. “Relationships are hard, and as people grow within a relationship, sometimes you have to realize what they’re growing into,” she says. “What kind of plant are you growing into? And sometimes, it grows in a different state, or it grows in a different garden.”
Kass and Carly are still together — as girlfriends.
Following the breakup, Kass and Carly launched their own YouTube channel, and they gave followers an update in a July 1 video. In that clip, Kass and Carly revealed they are together as a couple but not engaged.
“This is a clean slate for us because it does, in a sense, feel like a whole new relationship,” Carly said in the video.
Kass added, “I’ve never been with just a woman, and we’ve never been with each other just as us, and so it feels like I am jumping from one relationship to the next. … It doesn’t feel fair to this relationship to bring that engagement into this relationship. … I’m still going through a divorce. Marriage right now doesn’t seem like something at all on my mind.”