Three Became Two as the ‘Say Yes to the Dress’ Throuple Split

Need a Say Yes to the Dress throuple update? You must have seen the TLC show ’s July 31 episode, in which Kassandra and her fiancée, Carly, shopped for bridal gowns as Kass’ husband, Paoulo, watched on.

That’s right: Kass was already married to Paoulo, but they were planning a wedding to Carly. “We obviously understand that this kind of dynamic is not for everyone, but we just hope that even if they don’t understand, that at least they can respect the relationship,” Carly said on the show.

Weeks before the episode aired, however, the throuple announced their split…