‘Say Yes to the Dress’ Margo Ambler Died Fighting Cancer “With Every Ounce of Her Being”

Margo and Derek had a destination wedding , tying the knot in Punta Cana on Aug. 8, 2012. “Every time I feel like I can’t get through another day, I picture myself marrying Derek on the beach,” she blogged . “I know that this is what we deserve, and what is going to make us both happy.”

And TLC cameras were rolling when Margo — dressed in her $2,500 Alita Graham gown — said her “I do’s” with Derek. “I’m feeling great. I got to marry the love of my life today. She looks gorgeous,” the groom said on the show.

Added Margo, “Our wedding symbolizes no matter what anyone throws at us, we will still stand by each other’s side.”