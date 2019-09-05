Scarlett Johansson Just Defended Woody Allen and the Whole World Let Out a Collective Groan

She’s been working in Hollywood for over 20 years, yet Scarlett Johansson continues to say things that boggle the mind. It’s like the actress hasn’t had a single ounce of media training despite being on the A-list longer than most celebrities her age. This time, she’s defending problematic director Woody Allen, who was accused of sexually assaulting adopted daughter Dylan Farrow when she was a child. This is also the same man who went on to marry his stepdaughter, lest we forget.

What did Scarlett Johansson say about Woody Allen? The 34-year-old, who has worked with the Oscar winner on Match Point, Scoop, and Vicky Cristina Barcelona, told The Hollywood Reporter that she loves the Annie Hall actor, adding, "I believe him, and I would work with him anytime."

Source: Getty Images

Scarlett continued, "I see Woody whenever I can, and I have had a lot of conversations with him about [the allegations]. I have been very direct with him, and he's very direct with me. He maintains his innocence, and I believe him." Woody’s alleged behavior first came to light in 1992 when Dylan was just 7 years old. A babysitter claimed she witnessed the screenwriter sitting in a disturbing position with his daughter. Dylan reportedly told her mom, Mia Farrow, shortly after that the then 56-year-old had touched her inappropriately. Woody was never charged with a crime.

Scarlett’s comments in support of the comedian immediately incited backlash. "Scarlett Johansson vehemently defending Woody Allen, further solidifying herself as one of the worst people working in Hollywood. You really hate to see it," editor at large for them magazine, Michael Cuby, wrote on Twitter. Another user added, "Scarlett Johansson reminds everyone that enablers come in all shapes and sizes, regardless of outer beauty."

Source: Getty Images

Scarlett previously angered the transgender community with shortsighted remarks. The mother of one’s PR nightmare comes less than two months after she spoke out about the negative response she received for signing on to play a transgender man in the upcoming film Rub & Tug. Scarlett dropped out of the project in 2018 following overwhelming criticism.

Despite her efforts to right that wrong, the Golden Globe nominee still had to go and put her foot in her mouth. "Today there’s a lot of emphasis and conversation about what acting is and who we want to see represent ourselves on screen. The question now is, what is acting anyway?" she said in a chat with As If. "I feel like it’s a trend in my business and it needs to happen for various social reasons, yet there are times it does get uncomfortable when it affects the art because I feel art should be free of restrictions."

Source: Paramount Pictures