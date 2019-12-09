Scarlett Johansson's Best Red Carpet Accessory? Her Tattoos

Scarlett Johansson has had a pretty busy year. As one of the biggest working actresses in Hollywood at this moment, the 35-year-old Avengers star is currently promoting her two hit films, Jojo Rabbit and Marriage Story. Critics are applauding the actress's performances and even predicting Scarlett as a possible Oscar contender.

Not to mention, the trailer for her highly anticipated standalone Black Widow film recently dropped, which will kick off phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“I worked really hard for a really long time,” she told Vanity Fair. “So maybe this is the result of that.” She added: "I definitely am the type of person who’s always waiting for the other shoe to drop, but I’m learning to change that habit.” As Scar Jo continues to promote her newly released films and focus on her career, fans can't help but notice her killer fashion sense on the red carpet.

In April, the starlet turned heads at the Avengers: Endgame premiere for her sexy Versace gown, which adequately showed off her gorgeous back tattoo. The beautiful ink features black-and-white roses that cascade down her spine. She also has a little lamb on the ride side of her back. While Scarlett has not revealed what this tattoo means, some think it could be a tribute to her five-year-old daughter, Rose. So, what tattoos does Scarlett Johansson have on her body?

Besides an extensive film resume, you may be surprised to learn that Scar Jo has a lot (and we mean a lot) of tattoos. Though she is not shy about showing off her artwork, her tattoos are pretty hidden unless an outfit reveals a slither of an outline. Another tattoo that is mostly hidden is the rose on her left rib.

On her ribs, the mother-of-one has a horseshoe with the phrase "Lucky You" written in between. Next to her good luck tattoo, she also has a feather or bird wing that has peaked out in the occasional red carpet pic. The Marriage Story star also has a colorful sunrise on the inside of her left arm, and a bracelet tat on her right wrist.

One of Scarlett's more recent tattoos has to do with her role as an OG Avenger. The star got the Avengers logo tatted on her bicep, along with the rest of her fellow MCU co-stars. "Five of the original six Avengers got a tattoo,” Robert Downey Jr. told Entertainment Weekly. “And the sixth was the tattoo artist, who gave it to five of us (Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Jeremy Renner, and Scarlett), the one who opted out being Mark Ruffalo."

He continued: "It was (Scarlett) Johansson’s idea, and she and (Chris) Evans did it in New York. Then, their New York guy, Josh Lord, who is amazing, flew out to LA, he did me, did (Jeremy) Renner, and then we just bullied (Chris) Hemsworth into doing it, and he got it."