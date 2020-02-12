Check out These 10 Famous Celebs With Face Tattoos

Presley Gerber is sending a message to everyone: He's "misunderstood." Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber's son debuted the new ink and social media had a lot of opinions about the young model's decision.

"I just wanted to come on here and be, like, if anyone has s--t to say to me about this or anything else and my family or how I grew up or anything, I will give you my address, I promise, and you can come say it to my face," he reportedly told fans during an Instagram Live Story.

So, why did he get that specific word tattooed on his face?

"I don't feel very understood I guess," he said.