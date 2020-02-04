We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Peter Weber and His Brother Have Matching Finger Tattoos — and Thankfully, It's Not the Word "Shhh"

During a steamy make out sesh on The Bachelor Monday night, fans were a little distracted by Peter Weber’s hand — specifically, a small tattoo on the inside of his left pointer finger. 

A lot of Twitter users seemed shocked by its existence even though the 28-year-old opened up about the ink’s significance in an interview last month. Here’s the full story behind the barely distinguishable tat. 

Peter Weber’s finger tattoo is the number 12.

In an Us Weekly profile published shortly after his debut as the Bachelor, the California resident revealed that he and his younger brother Jack got matching tattoos in honor of their favorite sports team, the Seattle Seahawks — who won the Super Bowl in 2014. 