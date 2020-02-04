Peter Weber and His Brother Have Matching Finger Tattoos — and Thankfully, It's Not the Word "Shhh"

Why 12, you ask? After doing a little research, we discovered that former Seahawks general manager Mike McCormack retired the number 12 jersey in 1984 to honor the fans for their part in the success of the NFL team. Since then, Seahawk devotees have collectively been referred to as the "12th Man" or the "12s."

As it turns out, Peter has never shown off his tattoo on social media. You can sort of see it in a few photos posted to Instagram on Aug. 31, 2019, but we only spotted the ink after knowing where to look. You can clearly see the 12 on Jack’s finger in a picture from September 2017 (shown above).