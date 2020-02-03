We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Kelley Flanagan Met Peter Weber Before the Show — Details on 'The Bachelor' Contestant

While Peter Weber continues his search in finding his perfect co-pilot (yes, another aviation reference), one contestant on The Bachelor seems to be pulling ahead of the competition. In Week 5 of the hit ABC show, Kelley Flanagan will get the one-on-one date with the Delta Airlines pilot, and will also receive a rose, which means she is safe, at least until the next rose ceremony.

So, with Kelley seemingly capturing Peter's attention, and possibly his heart, here are some fun facts about the 27-year-old Bachelor contestant you should know!