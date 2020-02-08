Cindy Crawfords Son Presley Gerber Revealed a New Face Tattoo — and People Have Feelings

On Feb. 8, Presley took to Instagram Live to clear a few things up about his new ink. "What's the meaning of the 'misunderstood' tattoo? I don't feel very understood, I guess," he responded to a follower.

In case you were wondering, he had a message for his haters, too. "If anyone has shit to say to me about this — or anything else, or my family, or how I grew up, or anything — I will give you my address, I promise, and you can come say it to my face," he said.