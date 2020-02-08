We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Cindy Crawfords Son Presley Gerber Revealed a New Face Tattoo — and People Have Feelings

It's well-known that Cindy Crawford has two children, Kaia and Presley Gerber. Both of the supermodel's kids have managed to follow in her footsteps by launching their own modeling careers. However, it seems the icon's son is sporting some controversial new ink — and its placement has people wondering if it could affect his modeling.

Presley Gerber is the 20-year-old son of Cindy and Rande Gerber. Since his runway debut in 2016, he has added a number of impressive appearances and catwalks to his resume, including: Moschino, Dolce & Gabbana, Tommy Hilfiger and more. He's also done some big-name campaigns — including one for Calvin Klein with his sister, Kaia. Presley even teamed up with his famous mom, Cindy, for Pepsi's Super Bowl LII commercial.