Pete Davidson Implies He's Going Back to Rehab During 'SNL' Sketch

During a surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live's "Weekend Update" segment, Pete Davidson joined Colin Jost and Michael Che to address his romance with supermodel Kaia Gerber, and he also implied that he may be checking into a rehab facility during the off-season of the late night show. Following special guest Eddie Murphy's sketch, Pete joked: "I can’t believe you guys let me do this during the Eddie Murphy episode. So many fans being reminded why they stopped watching."

The 26-year-old also opened up about his new relationship with Cindy Crawford's 18-year-old daughter. He addressed Colin, who is currently engaged to A-list actress Scarlet Johansson, referencing the scrutiny he's received for his personal life, saying, "You get to date a famous woman and everyone's delighted, but I do it and America wants to punch me in the throat."

Source: Getty

After his very public relationship with Ariana Grande, Pete has been more private about his dating life. However, the comedian continues to be open about his mental health issues. On the Dec. 21 episode of the long-running late-night sketch comedy series, Pete's comments implied that he would be checking back into a rehab facility. So, is Pete Davidson going back to rehab?

"I'm going on 'vacation,' but insurance pays for some of it, and they take your phone and shoe laces," he said, adding, "It costs $100,000, but I still have roommates." Co-host Colin wanted to show support for his friend, deciding to read the first tweet about Pete on his phone. "I don't care if he's crazy, I really love Pete Davidson," he read.

Source: NBC

After Pete alluded to another possible rehab stint, fans took to Twitter to share their support for the young star. "If Pete Davidson is actually going to rehab, I salute the dude for talking about it in public. Maybe somebody else will feel a little less ashamed," tweeted one person. Another wrote, "Pete Davidson being so open about his mental health/going to rehab this holiday season is really admirable especially considering how many people his age or younger have been dying from overdoses."

This is not the first time Pete has opened up to viewers on SNL about his personal struggles. In 2017, the young comedian talked about going to rehab and living a life of sobriety on "Weekend Update." "They say quitting drugs is hard, and it's true. But what they don't tell you is how boring it is," he joked. "Whoever said that there aren't enough hours in the day was a liar. There are so many hours it the day, 24 to be exact. Did you know that? Because I thought there were only six."

Following his very public breakup with Ariana, Pete took to Instagram in 2018 to talk about bullying and his mental health struggles, writing, "I've spoken about BPD (borderline personality disorder) and being suicidal publicly only in the hopes that it will help bring awareness and help kids like myself who don't want to be on this earth."