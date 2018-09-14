'SNL' Star Michael Che Is Co-Hosting the 2018 Emmy Awards — And It's About Time!

Saturday Night Live regulars Michael Che and Colin Jost will be your hosts for the 2018 Emmy Awards. The two are known for co-hosting the infamous "Weekend Update" skit — and we're sure their witty and comedic banter will filter over on the Emmys stage.

Therefore, we're preparing ourselves for a ton of dry humor, inappropriate jokes, and maybe a few that will leave us scratching our heads and asking if they went too far. The duo is set to make their Emmys hosting debut on Monday, Sept. 17, and while some may be more familiar with Colin, as he's been making headlines for his relationship with actress Scarlett Johansson, Michael may be more unknown for viewers who are not fans of the Saturday skit show.

If you don't know who the 35-year-old comedian is, get with the 21st century. Though he's not dating a famous A-list actress (that we know of) like his counterpart, we have a feeling you'll know his name by the end of Emmy night.

Michael Che and Colin Jost — A History of Their Relationship For many fans, it may come as a surprise that the funny duo became friends before their days on SNL. In a 2017 interview with GQ, the pair revealed that they actually met while doing the comedy circuit at clubs in New York City. Michael revealed, "We were friends before I worked at SNL."

Source: Getty Images

He also added that his friend helped him get his foot in the door at the infamous late-night comedy show, revealing, "In fact, Colin was the one that was like, 'You should come in and guest-write on the show.'"

Eventually Michael moved from just a writer to a performer on SNL, and started co-hosting Weekend Update with his friend Colin. In 2017, Michael was also named one of the head writers of the show. After many years together, we are happy to report that the two are still happily going strong.

Is Michael married? We know that Michael and Colin's relationship is going swimmingly, but is Michael dating anyone? It turns out Michael is very private when it comes to his personal life — so it's not known if there is a special lady in his life at the moment. However, last year, Married to the Mob star Leah McSweeney blasted the comedian for his dating app etiquette.

Source: Getty Images

“I met a comedian, I’ve dealt with a few comedians. They are the worst, I don’t even know why I entertain this but I have to say … Michael Che is so arrogant and so rude and disrespectful that I cannot even believe that someone … you’re like a D-list celebrity to me, whatever, that’s why I don’t even care that I’m saying his name. I’m not like blowing up Jay Z’s spot," she said on her podcast. "Why are you on a dating app if you hate women? Literally, you’ve never met me and you’re texting me like I’m a stupid b---h … texting me and being mad rude." However, Michael released screenshots of their text exchanges, and let's just say, Leah was the crazy one in the situation.

And while he doesn't talk about his dating life, Michael has no problem calling Colin out for his relationship with an A-list celebrity. When asked by Ellen DeGeneres if Colin's relationship with Scarlett has affected their friendship, Michael jokingly responded, "Actually not anymore, because I’m dating a celebrity, too — she’s a Times Square Elmo. But he’s changed a lot since. You don’t invite me places and when you do, you ditch me."

How much does Michael Che make?

Source: NBC

After landing a recurring role and a head writer position on the long-standing show, Michael reportedly has a net worth of $4 million. According to estimates, the SNL cast is rumored to make $24,000 per show. However, this does not include money Michael earns from standup comedy, which you can see on his Netflix special, Michael Che Matters.