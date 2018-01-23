Logo
45+ Tattoos That Probably Seemed Like A Good Idea At The Time

I don't have any tattoos, but I'd imagine that getting one should be a deeply meaningful experience.

Whether it's to remind yourself of a profound occurrence in your life, or honor a loved one, I just think that making such a permanent change to your body should be something important, like commemorating the first time you got a Krispy Kreme donut important. Man they're so good.

I'm only half-kidding about that, but in all seriousness, there are fewer things more cringe-inducing that an awful tattoo. And these tats are probably going to stay with these people for a very, very long time; even if they eventually do manage to have them removed, they can never remove the ink of shame.

Even if you did this as a joke, you still permanently inked yourself...for said joke.

1-1516740960719.jpg
Source: reddit

This guy must really like cars.

1-1516742984652.png
Source: reddit

Nothing says forever like a chain-name tattoo.

1-1516743018595.jpg
Source: reddit

Get it?! (it's a six pack...)

1-1516801497059.jpg
Source: reddit

Who even thinks of this?

badtattoo-021-1517194075402.jpg
Source: runt-of-the-web

This guy really loves his Nissan sedan.

1-1516801656723.jpg
Source: reddit

Keep me away.

1-1516801700942.jpg
Source: reddit

It's only cool when you knock out people for a living.

1-1516801732754.jpg
Source: imgur

So. Many. Errors.

1-1516809065984.jpg
Source: imgur

Spacing. It counts.

1-1516803845253.jpg
Source: reddit

Ewww.

1-1516803885361.jpg
Source: reddit

Huh?

1-1516803927302.jpg
Source: reddit

*You're.

1-1516803956611.png
Source: reddit

Hmm..

1-1516804001144.jpg
Source: reddit

I remember when I learned to hold a pencil.

1-1516804039473.png
Source: reddit

"I always feel like, somebody's watching meeee."

1-1516804109242.jpg
Source: reddit

Should've been cynical enough to not trust your artist's ability to spell.

1-1516804172126.jpg
Source: reddit

"Listen, not all vegans are wei-"

1-1516804209752.jpg
Source: reddit

T O B Y KE I  T  H

1-1516804263981.jpg
Source: reddit

I don't think he'd approve of this tat.

1-1516804315899.jpg
Source: reddit

These are always bad.

1-1516804387035.jpg
Source: reddit

I'm good.

1-1516804439179.jpg
Source: reddit

Ah, it's always those extra "e's."

1-1516804496097.png
Source: reddit

The nipple, isn't, supposed to be...sigh...

1-1516809132712.jpg
Source: reddit

Looks like the dog got into the neon Play-Doh again.

1-1516809193231.jpg
Source: reddit

Never forget.

1-1516809263195.jpg
Source: reddit

Why'd they change the concept?!

1-1516809300981.jpg
Source: reddit

Vape Wolf.

1-1516809353169.jpg
Source: reddit

I don't even know what to say.

1-1516809385783.jpg
Source: imgur

This can't be real.

1-1516809444081.jpg
Source: reddit

Poor Johnny.

1-1516809478106.png
Source: reddit

Why would you ask your 5-year-old to give you a Playboy bunny tattoo?

1-1516809532582.png
Source: reddit

Derp Vadar.

1-1516809562115.jpg
Source: reddit

Sweet Exorcist tattoo.

1-1516809598818.jpg
Source: reddit

"I said DUE, not 'do'."

1-1516809652793.jpg
Source: reddit

Looks like a Silent Hill nurse.

1-1516809697186.jpg
Source: reddit

I don't even know what this nuclear koala is.

1-1516809890963.jpg
Source: reddit

Is he holding a can opener?

1-1516810010923.jpg
Source: imgur

We can assure you he wouldn't do this.

badtattoo-014-1517193981520.jpg

Definitely is a lot of pain here.

bad-tattoos-no-pen-1517193920493.jpg
Source: runt-of-the-web

Yikes.

badtattoo-002-1517193872514.jpg

Yeah this won't go over well.

bad-awful-tattoos-21-1517193862233.jpg

Let this be a reminder for everyone to please tattoo themselves responsibly.

