How Demi Lovato's Tattoos Express her Strength and Struggles

For the incredible @ddlovato 💖 “Divine Feminine” ✨ Destruction Effect 𝐗𝐕𝐈𝐈𝐈 We created this piece together to represent a rebirth of the spirit. The dark wings represent the bad times, their fading away is how she moved forward. The light from within represents the inner strength necessary for the change and the doves, pulling her up, symbolize the reach of an higher state of consciousness. Congratulations on your inspiring journey Demi, honored to have represented this for you.