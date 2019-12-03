Marvel Just Dropped the Official 'Black Widow' Trailer — So, When Does the Film Take Place?

She's back! Well, sort of... After sacrificing herself in Avengers: Endgame to retrieve the Soul Stone to defeat Thanos, Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) has not been miraculously resurrected. Instead, Marvel's next standalone Black Widow film will take place before the events of Infinity War.

The MCU just dropped the first official trailer for the new film, showing the kickass Avenger reuniting with her (family?) and using her skills to take down another bad guy. So, many fans may be wondering: When does the Black Widow movie actually take place?

Source: Marvel

What is the Black Widow movie about and when does it take place? Based on the new Black Widow trailer, the film will explore more of Natasha's past; though, it's important to note, this is not an origin story. In the two-minute clip audiences see the OG Avenger reunite with her "sister" Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), and (parental?) figures Alexei Shostakov (David Harbour) and Melina Vostokoff (Rachel Weisz).

It has been stated that the movie will follow Natasha's life after 2016's Captain America: Civil War and before 2018's Avengers: Infinity War. To recap, the former spy was last seen (by audiences) at the airport during the showdown between Team Captain America versus Team Iron Man.

Source: Marvel

"It’s a film about self-forgiveness. It’s a film about family," Scarlett told Vanity Fair in a recent video interview. "I think, in life, we come of age many times in your life and you have these moments where you’re kind of in a transitional phase and then you move sort of beyond it."

She continued: "I think in the Black Widow standalone film the character is […] at a moment of real crisis and throughout the film by facing herself in a lot of ways and all the things that make her her, she actually kind of comes through that crisis on the other side and is able to sort of re-set into a space where she’s a more grounded, self-possessed person. So, that’s her journey.”

Why is Black Widow wearing a white suit in the new film? Natasha's iconic black cat suit is a staple for the character. So, it was a surprise to MCU fans when she was spotted wearing a white one-piece in the new trailer. Though the reason for her outfit change has not officially been revealed, the new look seems to stem from the comic books.

In the 2010 graphic novel Black Widow: Deadly Origin, Natasha is fighting in the frigid temperatures of Russia. With her previous skills in espionage, she knows how to blend in, and uses the white costume to do just that ... blend in with the snow. So, with Natasha returning to her roots, it's safe to assume she'll most likely be fighting battles in a much colder climate and the new suit will come in handy.

Source: Marvel

Who is the Red Guardian in the MCU? Though many fans know David Harbour for his role as police chief Jim Hopper in the popular Netflix series Stranger Things, the actor is suiting up in the new Black Widow film as the Red Guardian. The actor is playing Alexei Shostakov aka the Red Guardian.