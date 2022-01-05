'Impractical Jokers' Fans Are Devastated to Learn That Joe and Bessy Gatto Split Up

The first few days of 2022 have been pretty tough; with the heartbreaking loss of the legendary Betty White just weeks before her 100th birthday to Joe Gatto departing from Impractical Jokers, could things get any worse? Unfortunately, things can get worse, and they just did.

As millions worldwide were preparing to ring in the New Year, comedian Joe Gatto made an even more tragic announcement that left fans speechless — he and his wife, Bessy, are no longer together.