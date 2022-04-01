'Impractical Jokers' Fans Are Still Mourning Joe Gatto's Sudden Exit

In December 2021, after 10 years on Impractical Jokers and longer than that with the comedy troupe the Tenderloins, Joe Gatto quit the TruTV show. He shared an Instagram post at the time citing personal issues and the end of his marriage as his reasons for leaving.

But will Joe return to Impractical Jokers at some point in the future? It's the most burning question on fans' minds ahead of Season 10.