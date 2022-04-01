'Impractical Jokers' Fans Are Still Mourning Joe Gatto's Sudden Exit

'Impractical Jokers' Fans Are Still Mourning Joe Gatto's Sudden ExitBy Chrissy Bobic
Apr. 1 2022, Published 4:15 p.m. ET
In December 2021, after 10 years on Impractical Jokers and longer than that with the comedy troupe the Tenderloins, Joe Gatto quit the TruTV show. He shared an Instagram post at the time citing personal issues and the end of his marriage as his reasons for leaving.
But will Joe return to Impractical Jokers at some point in the future? It's the most burning question on fans' minds ahead of Season 10.
Why did Joe Gatto leave 'Impractical Jokers'?
In the time since Season 9 of Impractical Jokers ended and Joe's announcement about leaving, he made quite a splash on social media. He started uploading funny TikTok videos with his wife and children and he was still making people laugh, even when there weren't new episodes of Impractical Jokers.
Then, on Dec. 31, 2021, Joe shared an Instagram post in which he announced he won't be returning to future seasons. It was a shock to many.
"Alongside my friends, I've devoted a decade of my life to building this franchise and couldn't be prouder of what has been accomplished. However, due to some issues in my personal life, I have to step away," Joe wrote at the time.
He revealed plans to "amicably part ways" with his wife, Bessy, and focus on being a father to the two children they share.
Will Joe return to 'Impractical Jokers'?
Joe hasn't announced any plans to return to Impractical Jokers in the near or even distant future. He did share in his Instagram post that he wants to continue to entertain his fans.
However, it doesn't look like he will be doing that on Impractical Jokers or with the Tenderloins either. Instead, Joe is still performing stand-up, and it might be what's best for him right now.
In fact, during his first stand-up show in January 2022 following the news of his divorce and Impractical Jokers departure, Joe joked about the state of his life at that time. But he didn't dwell too much on his personal life and he didn't go into further detail about his decision to leave the long-running TruTV show.
'Impractical Jokers' features a guest star in its April 2022 special.
The premiere date for Season 10 of Impractical Jokers remains up in the air at this time. However, there is an April 2, 2022, special set to air on TruTV after the NCAA Men's Final Four.
While the rest of the cast and Joe's real-life friends, James "Murr" Murray, Brian "Q" Quinn, and Sal Vulcano, did the special without him, they did their best to fill the Joe-sized hole in the cast and enlisted a talented comedian to guest star.
Eric Andre joins the three remaining stars of Impractical Jokers, and if we can't have Joe, he's certainly a welcome distraction. It's unlikely that Eric will replace Joe indefinitely, though.
Sal, Q, and Murr might welcome the help of various guest stars for next season. But for now, let's hope the show is at least somewhat the same without one of its creators.