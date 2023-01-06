Bruce Campbell Says ‘Evil Dead Rise’ Is the “Scariest One yet” — Is He in the Film?

Unfortunately, it sounds like Evil Dead Rise will be Ash-less. Bruce won’t appear in the movie, he said on Twitter recently. (We wouldn’t rule out a surprise cameo, however.)

Instead, Evil Dead Rise brings new characters into the franchise. “In the fifth Evil Dead film, a road-weary Beth pays an overdue visit to her older sister Ellie, who is raising three kids on her own in a cramped L.A. apartment,” Warner Bros. explains in a synopsis.