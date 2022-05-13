Will 'Evil Dead: The Game' Be Cross Platform? Here's Everything We Know

Will 'Evil Dead: The Game' Be Cross Platform? Here's Everything We KnowBy Sara Belcher
May. 13 2022, Published 3:59 p.m. ET
Fans of the Evil Dead franchise can finally play the new Evil Dead: The Game, letting players control protagonist Ash Williams and his team or an army of undead enemies in PvP-style gameplay. The game brings together pieces of the film franchise into one non-linear installment pitting players against one another for multiplayer fun.
But is the new Evil Dead game cross-platform? Or does it support cross progression?
What platforms is the new 'Evil Dead' game available on?
At launch, Evil Dead: The Game is available on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 — meaning you can play it on just about any current-generation console you have.
Since the game is a cooperative game, you will need to have an internet connection to play online with friends. This also means that you'll need an Xbox Live membership, or PS Plus (depending on your platform of choice) if you want to play the game.
When is 'Evil Dead: The Game' coming to the Nintendo Switch?
While Evil Dead: The Game is available on a large variety of platforms at launch, the only video game platform you won't find it on right away is the Nintendo Switch.
But even though you won't be able to join in the battle on your Switch when the title becomes available on May 13, developer Saber Interactive has confirmed that the game will be making its way to the platform in the future. At this moment though, Evil Dead: The Game does not have a release date for the Switch.
Does 'Evil Dead: The Game' have crossplay support?
Since the game has been released on so many platforms and requires an internet connection to make, it would only make sense that the game has full crossplay support at launch.
Thankfully, you can play Evil Dead: The Game with any of your friends regardless of what platform they're playing on. Whether you're playing across consoles or even PC to console, you and your friends will be able to hop online together seamlessly.
This means that when you're playing matches online with strangers, you'll be matched with opponents playing on a variety of consoles, not just the one you're accessing the game from. There will be little symbols next to the usernames of your competitors indicating which platform they're accessing the game from.
You can also add friends to your game by looking up their username on whatever platform they're accessing the game from to invite them to your session.
Does 'Evil Dead: The Game' support cross progression?
At this time, it's not clear if cross-progression will also be available for the game, as it has not yet been confirmed by the developers. While you can play with friends regardless of what console they're on in Evil Dead: The Game, it might not be possible for you to carry your progress in the game across these consoles. If there is not yet cross progression support, it's possible the developers will add it in a future update.