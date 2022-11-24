'My Southern Family Christmas': Jaicy Elliot Talks Filming Hallmark Movie in Louisiana and More (EXCLUSIVE)
A plucky journalist travels to a traditional southern town on a Christmas assignment that'll change her life forever in My Southern Family Christmas.
The latest Hallmark Channel film features Bruce Campbell playing a southern take on Santa Claus. So do the filming locations for My Southern Family Christmas actually match the setting described in the title?
Jaicy Elliot plays Campbell Wallace, who, "under the guise of a journalist ... has a chance to get to know her biological father for the first time — without him ever knowing who she really is."
Will it be a happy holiday for Campbell and her dad Everett (played by Bruce)? Was Louisiana an actual filming location for My Southern Family Christmas?
In an exclusive interview with Distractify, Jaicy opened up about filming the feel-good Hallmark holiday movie.
Details on the 'My Southern Family Christmas' filming locations.
Though Campbell is a world traveler and experienced journalist, she still has a lot to "discover about herself."
"In this movie, she goes on a journey through her past to meet her father and his family," Jaicy told us. "This movie is a departure for Hallmark as the family story is the leading storyline. I loved that the main theme was about reconnecting with family and loved ones."
"Love is all around, and we can find it in many different forms," the actress added. "But this movie highlights the very holiday-appropriate themes of forgiveness and merriment."
And while many fans associate classic Hallmark holiday films with snow-covered trees and cozy-knit sweaters, My Southern Family Christmas was actually shot in Louisiana.
"Louisiana is fantastic!" Jaicy gushed. "We were lucky enough to film in authentic Cajun villages and homes. Filming a winter movie in the dead of summer was pretty challenging, but the people’s good humor and spirit made it easier. I definitely will be back to visit."
According to the Gonzales Weekly Citizen, filming for My Southern Family Christmas took place in the Ascension Parish in Louisiana — specifically at the Cajun Village and Coffee House in the town of Sorrento.
When can we stream 'My Southern Family Christmas'?
Christmas came early, y'all — on Thanksgiving, actually! My Southern Family Christmas premieres tonight, Nov. 24, on the Hallmark Channel at 8 p.m. EST.
There are ways to stream Hallmark Channel movies after they air live if you don't have cable. One way you can stream My Southern Family Christmas is via the Hallmark hub on the Peacock streaming app. Another way is through YouTube TV's $65 streaming package, which enables you to stream everything on the Hallmark Channel, among other channels.
Hallmark Channel also has a free streaming service for cable subscribers (Hallmark Channel Everywhere).
One thing Hallmark does for the holidays is unlock a few of its Christmas movies for free for anyone who doesn't have an applicable cable subscription, so that might be a way to catch Bruce in his biggest star turn this year besides his memorable Marvel appearance in the multiverse.
Does Everett figure out who Campbell really is?
We aren't going to be spoiler grinches this year, so you'll have to watch My Southern Family Christmas and find out for yourself! But we couldn't help but ask Jaicy what it was like to work alongside Bruce.
"Bruce is a legend and the cast was fantastic as a whole," she said. "We had a great, heartwarming time discussing life, work, and relationships. It truly felt like a family moment and I think that comes across in the movie."
Also, did anyone catch how Everett's daughter's name is clearly an homage to Bruce's last name? We see you, Hallmark Channel writers!
My Southern Family Christmas is part of the Hallmark Channel's Countdown to Christmas event. You can watch the premiere of My Southern Family Christmas tonight, Nov. 24, 2022, at 8 p.m. EST. Happy Thanksgiving!