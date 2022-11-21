Netflix’s ‘Christmas on Mistletoe Farm’ Brings Jingle Bells to the Barnyard
Netflix has started the Christmas season early (Falling for Christmas, anyone?), and now the platform is releasing the holiday film Christmas on Mistletoe Farm on Wednesday, Nov. 23.
“After inheriting a farm at Christmastime, a widowed father makes a bumpy adjustment to village life — while his kids hatch a plan to stay there forever,” Netflix says in a description of the movie.
At the titular farm, writer Matt Cunningham and his kids meet barnyard animals aplenty — and a kooky interloper named Beano. Matt is trying to write a pitch for his day job, but Beano has other plans. “We need to persuade your dad this farm is way more important than his silly little pitch,” he tells the kids in the trailer.
And before long, the kids are laying on the guilt. “Dad, you know Mummy would have wanted you to help us save the farm,” one whines.
Here’s what to know about the movie.
Where was ‘Christmas on Mistletoe Farm’ filmed?
It appears Christmas on Mistletoe Farm was filmed in the West Midlands region of England. Create Central, an organization that supports West Midlands creative content, tweeted the Christmas on Mistletoe Farm trailer on Nov. 11 and noted that it was “great to see another production being made in the region.”
Other productions that shot in the West Midlands include the films Kingsman: The Golden Circle, Ready Player One, and Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, and the TV shows All Creatures Great and Small and Line of Duty, according to IMDb.
Written and directed by Debbie Isitt, Christmas on Mistletoe Farm filmed for more than seven weeks between March and April, according to Watford Observer.
Debbie posted a photo from set on Twitter on March 11, writing, “It’s been a while, but I’m getting back on the horse! First day of filming! Lights, camera action.”
And on April 23, she tweeted, “And just like that, it’s a wrap!”
Who’s in the ‘Christmas on Mistletoe Farm’ cast?
Leading the cast of Christmas on Mistletoe Farm is actor Scott Garnham, who plays Matt in the movie. On screen, Scott is a relative newcomer — his only other TV acting credit is a 2015 episode of the comedy series Pompidou. On stage, however, Scott has appeared in numerous U.K. productions, including mountings of Les Misérables and A Little Night Music.
Other cast members include Carolyn Pickles, who played Burbage from Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1, Ashley Jensen, who starred in the TV shows Ugly Betty and Catastrophe, and Celia Imrie, who recently wrapped a five-season run as Phyllis on Better Things. And Scott Paige, a contestant on the U.K. version of The Circle, plays Beano in the film.
Nine-year-old Evan Scott, meanwhile, plays one of Matt’s kids, and he spoke about the experience to the Watford Observer. “It was a great experience, it was wonderful meeting new people and making friends. I really miss those friends now they have gone,” he said. “I loved riding on the back of a tractor as well as quad biking and the animals I got to pet — especially the baby goats.”