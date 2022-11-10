Lindsay Lohan Is Back Acting in a New Netflix Christmas Movie — Where Was It Filmed?

Lindsay Lohan is back, baby! And we, for one, could not be more excited. Lindsay makes her return to acting in Netflix's latest Christmas movie, Falling for Christmas.

Falling for Christmas is about a spoiled heiress (Sierra, played by Lindsay) who loses her memory, and stumbles upon a widower and his daughter during Christmastime. The trailer has a shot of the "North Pole Lodge," but we have a feeling this wasn't filmed at the North Pole.

So where was it filmed? Let's find out!