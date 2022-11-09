Chord Overstreet’s Girlfriend Is Related to TV Sitcom Royalty

Chord has since left the Glee club behind, but his heartthrob status remains. The blue-eyed 33-year-old artist often plays the love interest of almost every girl’s dreams in his movies and films, including Falling for Christmas with Lindsay Lohan.

Although he’s had many screen partners, Chord is happily committed to one lucky lady. So, who is Chord Overstreet dating? Here are the details of his love life.