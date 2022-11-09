Chord Overstreet’s Girlfriend Is Related to TV Sitcom Royalty
Actor and musician Chord Overstreet’s career catapulted when he joined the Glee cast in Season 2. Chord played Sam Evans and often stole scenes with his smooth voice and handsome looks. However, in early episodes, many fans still adore his and Mercedes’s (Amber Riley) romance.
Chord has since left the Glee club behind, but his heartthrob status remains. The blue-eyed 33-year-old artist often plays the love interest of almost every girl’s dreams in his movies and films, including Falling for Christmas with Lindsay Lohan.
Although he’s had many screen partners, Chord is happily committed to one lucky lady. So, who is Chord Overstreet dating? Here are the details of his love life.
Chord Overstreet has dated a few A-listers in his lifetime.
While Chord’s social media accounts show he doesn’t like to focus on his adventures, the Nashville, TN. native has had several high-profile relationships. According to PopSugar, Chord’s relationship history includes actresses Emma Roberts, Ashley Benson, and Emma Watson. However, many of those relationships reportedly only lasted several months.
Chord’s most recent relationship is with actress Cameilia Somers. Per People, Camelia is Three’s Company star Suzanne Somers’s granddaughter, so she’s likely not new to the celeb world. Additionally, Camelia is an actress and starred in the soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful as Charlotte.
Camelia and Chord kept their relationship under wraps for several months, though People stated they were dating in December 2020. Page Six also shared that the couple quarantined together at the height of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Chord attended Camelia’s 25th birthday dinner with her family, including her parents — Bruce, Jr. and Caroline Somers.
In October 2021, Chord finally decided to go public with his new relationship in his own way. The couple made their first public appearance in the Acapulco star’s music video for his single, “Sunkissed.” The video starred Camelia as Chord’s love interest, and they looked enamored with each other throughout the project.
“It’s all about kicking back in the Summer sun,” Chord captioned under the clip on Instagram.
Camelia Somers said Chord Overstreet makes her “feel like the luckiest girl.”
Camelia and Chord’s relationship might not be the most publicized one, but the actors share their affection when it counts. Camelia posted a photo of the couple kissing on her Instagram account while filming “Sunkissed.” Then, in January 2022, the couple spent quality time together in Miami to celebrate the new year. In Camelia’s photo collage, she beamed as Chord kissed her on the cheek in an adorable snap.
2022 also marked the couple’s second year dating, and they seemingly don’t want to end their relationship anytime soon. Camelia expressed how much she loves and appreciates Chord when she created a heartfelt Valentine’s Day/birthday/anniversary post since the actor also turned 33 in February 2022.
“Consolidating all three events that fall within the next three weeks into one post,” Camelia wrote under multiple photos of her and Chord. “So 1) Happy Valentine’s Day to 2) my favorite almost 33-year-old who has 3) made me feel like the luckiest girl for the past two years ☺️❤️ I LOVE YOU INFINITELY!!!!! @chordoverstreet.”