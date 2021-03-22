Suzanne Somers' Prolific on-Screen Career Has Nabbed Her a Fortune

Although she has been happily married to Alan for decades, Suzanne was actually previously married to Bruce Somers. Suzanne received a music scholarship in college, but her situation changed when she became pregnant with Bruce's child unexpectedly. Married in 1965 when she was only 19, Suzanne and Bruce made their move quickly due to the fact that their son, Bruce Jr., was already on the way.

Suzanne and Alan never actually had any children of their own, but she has remained ridiculously close with Bruce Jr. throughout his life.

Alan has two children from a previous marriage to Marilyn Hamel: son Stephen and daughter Leslie, who grew up equally cared for by Suzanne.

The family has managed to overcome its eclectic makeup and remain rock-solid in its loving foundation for decades.