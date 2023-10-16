Home > Entertainment Joyce Dewitt Has Continued Acting In the Decades Since 'Three's Company' After news of her 'Three's Company' co-star Suzanne Somers' death broke, many wanted to know more about where Joyce Dewitt is now. By Joseph Allen Oct. 16 2023, Updated 1:59 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Although it's almost 50 years old, Three's Company still holds an important place in the minds of many lovers of great sitcoms. After the recent news that Suzanne Somers, one of the show's original stars, had died at the age of 76, some fans of the show naturally wondered what had become of the last living member of the original trio.

Joyce Dewitt starred on the show from 1977-1984, and while Three's Company may have been the most high-profile acting job of her career, she has continued performing consistently in the decades since.

Where is Joyce Dewitt now?

After Three's Company ended in 1984, Joyce quit acting for several years. It wasn't until 1991 that she returned to performing, and when she did, she worked at a much smaller scale and usually on the stage. She made a variety of guest appearances on various TV shows throughout the 1990s and 2000s, in addition to her stage work, including a role in the TV comedy film Spring Fling!, as well as appearances in episodes of Cybill and Living Single.

In 2003, Joyce co-produced and hosted the NBC-TV film Behind the Camera: The Unauthorized Story of Three's Company. For the last 20 years, she has continued to appear periodically in indie films and on TV. For the last decade, though, Suzanne has spent even more time on the stage, and played the title role in Miss Abigail's Guide to Dating, Mating & Marriage at the Downstairs Cabaret Theatre in New York City's Times Square.

Joyce also had roles with various regional theatrical productions in recent years, including one in Calgary and another in Jacksonville, Fla. In 2012, Joyce also appeared on her former co-star Suzanne Somers' talk show, and the two reminisced about their time working on Three's Company together. Their conversation was the first time they had spoken in 31 years, after they had a major falling out over a salary dispute on the show.

The two also discussed their memories from the set, and the last time each of them had scene John Ritter, their co-star on the show who had died years beforehand. In 2009, Joyce was also arrested for drunk driving after driving through a barrier. She was ultimately sentenced to three years of probation, but faced no more serious consequences and hasn't been arrested in the years since.

Is Joyce Dewitt married?