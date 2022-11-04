Lindsay Lohan Revisits “Jingle Bell Rock,” 18 Years After ‘Mean Girls’

Yes, Lindsay Lohan can sing, and sure, she can act, but can she make a Hollywood comeback?

After years of offscreen struggles, the former teen star is back with her first leading role in nearly a decade in a new film titled Falling for Christmas. And ahead of that Netflix release, LiLo dropped a new cover of “Jingle Bell Rock,” nearly two decades after she performed the same yuletide hit in the blockbuster movie Mean Girls.