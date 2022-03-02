What Is the Cast of 'Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen' Doing Now?

Eli Marienthal played the role of Sam in Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen. After the epic 2004 flick, he took a five-year hiatus from acting. He briefly returned for a cameo appearance on The Big Bang Theory in 2009, but since then, he’s chosen to fully retire from Hollywood.

According to his Instagram, he’s in a happy relationship with an artist named Jacqueline Michie, and they share one child together.