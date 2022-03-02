What Is the Cast of 'Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen' Doing Now?By Stephanie Harper
Mar. 2 2022, Published 4:37 p.m. ET
When thinking about classic movies from the early 2000s, Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen certainly comes to mind. The adorably sweet and charmingly unforgettable film tells a story of a teenage girl named Mary who tells people she goes by the name Lola. She has massive aspirations of becoming famous someday.
When her family relocates from New York City to a suburban town in New Jersey, she feels like her plans are being derailed. Instead of fading into invisibility, Lola goes above and beyond to stand out from the crowd. Sometimes, that means she even tells a few white lies to get ahead. What is the cast of Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen up to today since its 2004 premiere?
Lindsay Lohan played Lola.
The early 2000s was a huge era for Lindsay Lohan, who also had leading roles in movies like Mean Girls, Freaky Friday, and Herbie Fully Loaded. In terms of her more recent projects, she returned to the spotlight in MTV’s Lindsay Lohan Beach Club in 2019. The reality TV show shed light on what it was like to manage her day club in Mykonos, Greece.
She became the subject of intense media scrutiny after battling substance-abuse issues, legal troubles, and rehab stints, but as of now, she is truly doing well for herself. She recently signed a two-picture deal with Netflix! Lindsay’s been in a relationship with a man named Bader Shammas for four years, and they got engaged in 2021.
Megan Fox played Carla.
Megan Fox's role in Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen obviously wasn’t the biggest role she ever landed. Not too long after, she became the leading lady in the first two Transformers movies, opposite Shia LaBeouf. Since then, she's continued to act in an impressively wide range of projects. She went on to marry Brian Austin Green in 2010, have three children with him, and then file for divorce in 2020.
Megan's divorce is now officially finalized, and she’s currently engaged to marry Machine Gun Kelly. The power couple has made their love known to everyone through their red carpet appearances and social media posts.
Alison Pill played Ella.
A couple of years after Alison Pill starred in Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen, she earned a Tony Award nomination for her iconic performance in The Lieutenant of Inishmore. In 2020, she landed a role on Star Trek: Picard, which is still airing today.
Alison also snagged a role in a drama series called Them, which premiered in 2021. With such recent projects under her belt, Alison obviously hasn’t slowed down one bit. Since 2015, she’s been married to Joshua Leonard, and they share one child together.
Eli Marienthal played Sam.
Eli Marienthal played the role of Sam in Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen. After the epic 2004 flick, he took a five-year hiatus from acting. He briefly returned for a cameo appearance on The Big Bang Theory in 2009, but since then, he’s chosen to fully retire from Hollywood.
According to his Instagram, he’s in a happy relationship with an artist named Jacqueline Michie, and they share one child together.
Adam Garcia played Stu.
Adam Garcia has been staying busy since his time starring in Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen. He was one of the judges on Australia's Dancing With the Stars for two seasons after appearing in musicals such as Wicked and Call Me, Kate.
The most recent movie he starred in is called Afterlife of the Party alongside Victoria Justice in 2021. He’s been married to his wife Natalia Chubin since 2015, and they share one child together.