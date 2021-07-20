Darren Criss Makes Over His Manager's House on 'Celebrity IOU' as a "Token of Appreciation"

Ricky excelled from manager to executive producer and even actor in the series Royalties. When promoting the show, he shared on Instagram that he majored in the Music Industry at USC. Now, he’s “coming full circle” working on a satirical show about the music industry.

He wrote, “This is a show that Darren and I had wanted to make for a long time … I’ve always known that Darren can seemingly do anything, but to see him work on this show has been incredible. From writing the music to producing to editing to directing VFX shots / concepts, I saw a side of him that even I had never seen before.”

Check out the big reveal of Ricky's new house and yard on Celebrity IOU on July 19 at 9 p.m. EST on HGTV.