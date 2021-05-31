Logo
Home > Entertainment
Cast of 'Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.'
Source: Getty Images

'Harry Potter' Movie Fans Mourn the Talented Actors Who Have Died

By

May. 31 2021, Published 12:00 p.m. ET

Over the past two decades, the Harry Potter series has become a global phenomenon and captured the imaginations of book readers and moviegoers alike. Despite author J.K.Rowling's controversial comments in recent years, the series still holds a special place in the hearts of many. Sadly, several of the actors who helped bring the films to life have died since the conclusion of the series. Here's everything we know about the actors who have died since Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows came out in 2011.

Article continues below advertisement
(L-R): Tom Felton, Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Matthew Lewis at 'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Pt. 2' premiere
Source: Getty Images

1. Richard Harris, who played Albus Dumbledore, died in 2002.

Richard Harris with Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, and Daniel Radcliffe.
Source: Getty Images

The original Dumbledore, Richard Harris, sadly passed away from an aggressive form of Hodgkin's disease at age 72. Entertainment Weekly interviewed Chris Columbus (director of the first two Harry Potter films), who said Richard expected to play Dumbledore in the third film before he died. "He did threaten to kill me if I recast [Dumbledore]," Chris said. "I cannot even repeat what he said."

Article continues below advertisement

2. Rob Knox, who briefly played Marcus Belby, died in 2008.

Rob Knox as Marcus Belby in 'Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince.'
Source: Warner Bros.

18-year-old Rob Knox died tragically young. Rob, who wrapped filming for Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince in 2008, was stabbed in London outside of a club. He was reportedly trying to protect his 16-year-old brother, Jamie, from a group of men inside the bar. Director David Yates dedicated the film premiere to him, and the cast wore white ribbons on their wrists to pay him tribute.

Article continues below advertisement

3. Richard Griffiths, who played Vernon Dursley, died in 2013.

Richard Griffiths at the Tony Awards.
Source: Getty Images

Richard passed in 2013 after suffering complications from heart surgery. Despite playing a widely despised character, he was well beloved by the cast. Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe had actually worked with Richard several times throughout his career and told Entertainment Weekly upon his passing, "I was proud to say I knew him."

Article continues below advertisement

4. Dave Legeno, who played Fenrir Greyback, died in 2014.

Dave Legeno as Fenrir Greyback in 'Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince.'
Source: Warner Bros.

Dave Legeno, who played werewolf Fenrir Greyback, died in 2014 at the age of 50. The Hollywood Reporter notes that his cause of death was "heat-related issues" after the actor went hiking in Death Valley and was discovered by other hikers days later. Death Valley temperatures can rise to a dangerous 120 degrees.

Article continues below advertisement

5. Roger Lloyd-Peck, who played Barty Crouch Sr, died in 2014.

Roger Lloyd-Peck as Barty Crouch, Sr. in 'Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.'
Source: Warner Bros.

Celebrated British actor Roger Lloyd-Peck passed away at age 69 of pancreatic cancer. BBC News reported Sir David Jason, his co-star from Only Fools and Horses, spoke highly of him, saying, "[H]e was a very intelligent man and a very fine actor capable of many roles. I shall remember him with fondness and for all the good times we had together."

Article continues below advertisement

6. David Ryall, who played Elphias Doge, died in 2014.

David Ryall as Elphias Doge in 'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1.'
Source: Warner Bros.

BBC News reported that David Ryall's death occurred on Christmas Day at age 79. The circumstances around his death were not given to the outlet. Director Mark Gatiss, known for his work on Sherlock and Doctor Whotweeted his condolences. "The great David Ryall left us on Christmas Day. A twinkling, brilliant, wonderful actor I was privileged to call a friend."

Article continues below advertisement

7. Alan Rickman, who played Severus Snape, died in 2016.

Alan Rickman at the Tribeca Film Festival.
Source: Getty Images

Alan Rickman's tragic death at age 69 due to cancer left many Harry Potter fans utterly bereft. Fellow actors, along with J.K. Rowling, took to Twitter to praise Alan's extraordinary talent and genuine friendship. BBC News reported he was "surrounded by family and friends" at the time of his death. Daniel Radcliffe wrote, "Working with [Alan] at such a formative age was incredibly important, and I will carry the lessons he taught me for the rest of my life and career."

Article continues below advertisement

8. John Hurt, who played wandmaker Mr. Ollivander, died in 2017.

John Hurt at the 'Melancholia' premiere.
Source: Getty Images

BAFTA-winning actor John Hurt died at the age of 77 after being treated for pancreatic cancer. His wife told BBC News that he had brought "joy and magic" and it would be a "strange world without him."

Article continues below advertisement

9. Robert Hardy, who played Cornelius Fudge, died in 2017.

Robert Hardy at the 70th Anniversary of the Battle of Britain.
Source: Getty Images

Robert Hardy's acting career spanned 70 years, and the actor passed away at 91. His children wrote a statement to Observer upon his death, saying: "Gruff, elegant, twinkly, and always dignified, he is celebrated by all who knew him and loved him and everyone who enjoyed his work." Richard was awarded a CBE for his acting talents.

Article continues below advertisement

10. Verne Troyer, who played Griphook, died in 2018.

Verne Troyer at the 4th annual Team Maria Benefit.
Source: Getty Images

Verne was known for his role as tricky goblin Griphook in Harry Potter, but also for his role in the Austin Powers films. The Washington Post reported that his death was ruled as suicide by alcohol intoxication. He had spoken about his addiction previously.

Article continues below advertisement

11. Helen McCrory, who played Narcissa Malfoy, died in 2021.

Helen McCrory at the Virgin TV BAFTA awards.
Source: Getty Images

Actress Helen McCrory was known for her roles in Harry Potter and on the television show Peaky Blinders. Sadly, she died in her home on April 16, 2021 at age 52 from cancer. She is survived by her husband, Damian Lewis, and two children.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Helen McCrory Dies of Cancer at Age 52 — She's Survived by Her Husband and Two Kids

J.K. Rowling Finally Gets Around To Apologizing For The Worst Death In Harry Potter

J.K. Rowling Has Blessed Us with More Harry Potter Books—Here's Everything We Know

More From Distractify

  • CONNECT with Distractify
  • Link to Facebook
  • Link to Twitter
  • Link to Instagram
  • Link to Email Subscribe
Distractify Logo
Do Not Sell My Personal Information

© Copyright 2021 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.