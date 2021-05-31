'Harry Potter' Movie Fans Mourn the Talented Actors Who Have Died

Over the past two decades, the Harry Potter series has become a global phenomenon and captured the imaginations of book readers and moviegoers alike. Despite author J.K.Rowling's controversial comments in recent years, the series still holds a special place in the hearts of many. Sadly, several of the actors who helped bring the films to life have died since the conclusion of the series. Here's everything we know about the actors who have died since Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows came out in 2011.