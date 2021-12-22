Here's What Your Faves From the Wizarding World of 'Harry Potter' Are up to Today

After the Harry Potter films ended, Daniel went on to star in films in all kinds of genres. He's starred in the horror film The Woman in Black in 2012 and the romantic comedy What If the year after. He's even been on Broadway. He's currently on a TV show called Miracle Workers and will appear in the upcoming movie The Lost City with Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum.

Since 2012, Daniel has been dating actress Erin Darke.