Nivellen's Character in 'The Witcher' Is Clearly Inspired by 'Beauty and the Beast'

Based on Andrzej Sapkowski's first Witcher novel, Blood of Elves, Season 2 of the Netflix series adds Geralt's mentor Vesemir and three additional witchers — Lambert, Coën, and Eskel.

However, the most notable character many are looking forward to seeing in the live-action television show is Nivellen, played by Game of Thrones alum Kristofer Hivju. Before heading into Season 2, let's learn a bit about Nivellen's character.