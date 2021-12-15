'The Witcher' Season 2 Will Introduce More Monsters, Including the Bruxae

After a lengthy two-year hiatus, Netflix is ready to release Season 2 of The Witcher. Following the events of the first season and the franchise as a whole, fans can expect the upcoming season to continue exploring this world full of various creatures and monsters.

In Season 1, Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) makes it look easy to face off against the Kikimora and Torque the Sylvan. However, he's going to have a more difficult time defeating the monsters of Season 2.