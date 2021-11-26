True Potterheads Are Curious About What Happened to Harry Potter's Grandparents

One user on Tumblr named who goes by the name @thelittlemerms suggests that there was definitely some foul play at hand. They wrote, "Did Voldemort kill them? This seems plausible, given the fact that Voldemort confronted Lily and James three times before they died and we have no idea what happened any of those times. one of those times could have involved the death of Lily’s parents." The notion that Voldemort murdered Harry's parents and grandparents doesn't seem like too far of a stretch.