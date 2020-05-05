The ‘Harry Potter’ Movies Aren’t on Disney Plus — Here’s Why

Fortunately for Harry Potter fans, NBCUniversal is launching its own streaming platform (yes, another one) in July 2020 called Peacock. The platform will have popular television shows like The Office, 30 Rock, and every single Bravo show. According to Vox , movies available for binge-watching include Jaws, Jurassic Park, E.T., the Fast & Furious series, the Bourne franchise, Billy Elliot, and Shrek.

There’s no word regarding when, or if, movies like Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone will join the library. Until then, Amazon Prime is the place to get your fill of the Harry Potter movie franchise. While you can’t stream all eight Harry Potter movies with your Amazon Prime Video membership, you can still watch them through the service. They’re available to rent or purchase. You will need a Prime account to stream them once you’ve paid for the movies.