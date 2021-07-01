Who Is Amber Riley’s Boyfriend? The ‘Glee’ Actress Dishes on Her Modern-Day Love Story (EXCLUSIVE)

Amber Riley and fitness influencer Desean Black’s romantic journey began in the same way that most modern-day love stories do — in the DMs. And according to Amber, she made the first move. She told Distractify, “We're taking our time. We met during the pandemic.”

Rumors first surfaced about the couple’s budding relationship after Desean was spotted during Amber’s performance on The Terrell Show. One month later, the couple announced their engagement on social media, and fans were shook.