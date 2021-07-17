The Property Brothers Once Spoke at an LDS-Sponsored Event — Are They Mormon?By Dan Clarendon
For years now, fans have suspected that Drew and Jonathan Scott, the twins behind HGTV’s Property Brothers, have Mormon roots.
“The Property Brothers seem like they were raised Mormon by a very loving Canadian husband and wife comedy duo,” one person tweeted in 2015.
“Wait, are the Property Brothers Mormon?” another person wrote on Twitter four years later.
“The Property Brothers give off Mormon vibes,” a third Twitter user observed earlier this year. “I can’t explain what that means, but they do.”
Drew and Jonathan keep any religious views close to the vest.
As YourTango reports, neither Drew nor Jonathan — nor their older brother, JD, for that matter — have spoken publicly about what religious affiliation they have, if any.
That said, they did link up with up with World Vision in 2013 to become global ambassadors raising awareness about child labor and trafficking. According to a press release, World Vision is a “Christian relief, development and advocacy organization dedicated to working with children, families and communities to overcome poverty and injustice,” which “serves all people regardless of religion, race, ethnicity or gender.”
They did attend a genealogy event backed by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in 2017.
Jonathan and Drew Scott gave a keynote address at RootsTech 2017, an event organized by FamilySearch International, which is a nonprofit family history organization sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
“My dad wanted us to know everything about our past,” Jonathan said at the time, per an LDS press release. “So we actually would go back to Scotland, and we would tour through castles that our family live in, and we would tour around.”
Drew added, “I love being able to come out here, thousands of people in the audience listening to us. You know, they’re fans of our shows, but they’re also just as excited about lineage, finding out about their family, and finding [out] about other people who are just as interested in their family too.”
When the FamilySearch website posted an article hyping up the brothers’ keynote address, one reader commented, “Are they LDS?”
Another reader replied, “No, they aren’t LDS. But they do value family, which makes them great for this event.”
Jonathan and Drew also renovated the house of an LDS member for a 2017 ‘Property Brothers’ episode.
According to the Deseret News, a 2017 Property Brothers episode followed Jonathan and Drew as they renovated a home belonging to Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints member Liz Jensen and her husband, Dave.
“As I gazed over the different rooms with Dave and the girls, it was as if I could see us there,” Liz wrote on her website The Small Seed, per the newspaper. “Making cookies in the kitchen with the kids, studying and writing in my office, and talking about life and the gospel in the living room as a family. As we walked through each room, several childhood memories at home with my own family came racing back to my mind that have made me who I am today. To me, home then and now is everything.”