'Property Brothers' Lawyer Responds to Lawsuit From Unsatisfied Client

If you're a home renovation fiend, then you've probably watched HGTV with jealous eyes, wishing you could be one of the lucky folks interacting with a celebrity designer telling you how to go about creating the home of your dreams. And while there's no shortage of popular house flipping / home updating reality TV goodness, there are some shows that grab people's attention more than others, like The Property Brothers . And turns out that the show is now the subject of a lawsuit.

A Las Vegas couple has named the 'Property Brothers' production company in a lawsuit.

Mindy and Paul King are alleging that Cineflix, the company that produces Property Brothers, is responsible for some shoddy workmanship in their home that they paid good money to be updated. The couple had heard about a casting call for the show and after speaking with production, they allege that they were told by Cineflix that "they wanted [them] to be their first episode."

So Mindy and Paul got their finances in order, a whopping $193,000, and had wired the cash to Cineflix in order to have the home they've always dreamed of, according to KTNV. Mindy said, "Everything will be, you know, perfect HGTV quality. It also states that all the work, even deficiency lists, will be completed by May 2019."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: HGTV

Mindy and Paul aren't strangers to remodeling their home, so they were excited to see what the production would yield for them during the "reveal" portion of the episode. And they weren't entirely thrilled with the work that was done on their home. During a tour of the house with a local news station, they pointed out their gripes with the finished product.

Article continues below advertisement

The couple wasn't happy with the fact that the backsplash they had originally selected wasn't included in the final project. She also pointed out baseboards that were uneven, and underneath the kitchen sink, there were only two plugs for three separate appliances on the counter. This was an issue, according to a local licensed electrician, who stated that the work was "not up to code."

Article continues below advertisement

Appliances should all be on their own line, but instead, the electricians had split a single line and put four plugs on it, Mindy's husband Paul had pointed out. The local news affiliate had reached out to Jonathan Scott for further explanation regarding Paul and Mindy's claims, and his lawyer had replied with the following statement:

"The Property Brothers ("Brothers") are not named defendants in Paul and Mindy King's (the "Kings") lawsuit initiated against Cineflix (Property Brothers 7) Inc. and Villa Construction, nor are they responsible for the Kings' alleged claims. The Kings have rejected Cineflix (Property Brothers 7) Inc.'s and Villa's reasonable attempts to remedy the remaining punch list items in the Kings' home. Instead, in what appears to be an attempt to secure a substantial monetary settlement, the Kings have engaged in a negative publicity campaign against the Brothers. It is unfortunate that the Kings have resorted to such conduct."

Article continues below advertisement