What Religion Are Erica and Spencer Shemwell from 'The Blended Bunch?'

The couple got married in 2019, after losing their first spouses. Erica's husband, Tony Means , died in 2016 after a long battle with brain cancer, while Spencer's bride, Aimee Shemwell , passed away suddenly from a car accident in 2017.

Though Erica and Spencer Shemwell only met because they each went through unimaginable tragedy, their shared grief soon turned into a beautiful love story. Their marriage and their family life are featured in the TLC docuseries, The Blended Bunch.

Because the family lives in Utah and they've discussed their faith on the show, viewers have been wondering if the Shemwells are Mormon.

After Spencer and Erica tied the knot, they moved in together in Utah with their 11 total children (Erica had seven kids, while Spencer had four children).

Will they be adding a 12th child to their family?

The duo and their brood of 11 kids live in Utah, a state that is known for having a high population of Mormon residents.

"It wasn't long after I got home that I felt a strong prompting from Heavenly Father that I needed to move my family to Utah," he shared with the outlet.

He told LDS Living that he felt a pull to move his kids to Utah after he met Erica in person for the first time at that conference (they had previously been living in Virginia).

The two actually met virtually on an online support group for Mormon widows. About a month after they connected on the internet, Spencer attended a conference in Utah.

Both were active members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints prior to their union, and they have continued to be guided by their faith as a married pair.

While Erica and Spencer initially bonded over their shared status as widows, they also connected on religion as well.

Are Erica and Spencer Shemwell planning on having a baby together?

While many would be overwhelmed at the prospect of raising 11 young children, Erica and Spencer have considered adding another child to their blended family. A set of teaser clips for the Season 1 finale of The Blended Bunch revealed that the two had talked about potentially having a child together.

Article continues below advertisement

"If you really wanted to have another baby, I would totally be on board, and I would be 100% supportive," Spencer said to Erica in one video. Erica then said that she was strongly considering it because she thought that having a baby with Spencer would allow her to feel more connected to his biological kids. The news shocked Erica's brother, Quinn Kendall, who has been vocal on the show about his doubts regarding Spencer's intentions.

While the Shemwell parents told him that there was "a chance" that they would add another baby to the mix, they shared that they weren't planning on doing so right away. "We haven't decided for sure yet," Spencer said in the clip. Unsurprisingly, Quinn was not on board with the news, and he even referred to it as a "selfish" and "reckless" move.