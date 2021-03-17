Spencer Shemwell Shares the Tragic Story of His First Wife on 'The Blended Bunch'

The story of how Spencer and Erica Shemwell of TLC's The Blended Bunch first met is entirely real, even if it sounds like a plot lifted from a movie or TV show. After their respective spouses passed away, they met in an online support group for grieving widowers.

Thirteen months later, they were married and combined their large families. Viewers of the show want to know what happened to their former spouses, Tony Means and Aimee Shemwell?